Indian Health Services says appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As all Oklahoma adults are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Indian Health Services is hoping to get as many people vaccinated as possible in order to end the pandemic.

Oklahoma City Area Indian Health Services says it is accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Oklahomans at the following locations:

Claremore Indian Hospital – Daily appointments available

Clinton, Watonga, El Reno: Daily appointments available (580) 331-3433

Haskell SU: Appointments available Tuesday and Thursday morning (785) 843-3750

Anadarko, Carnegie: (405) 247-7989

Pawnee Health Center: Daily appointments available (918) 762-6639 or (918) 762-6724

Wewoka Health Center: Daily appointments available (405) 551-1855 or (405) 257-7319.

Officials say there are also several vaccine events that are open across the state.