Indian Health Services says appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As all Oklahoma adults are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Indian Health Services is hoping to get as many people vaccinated as possible in order to end the pandemic.

Oklahoma City Area Indian Health Services says it is accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Oklahomans at the following locations:

  • Claremore Indian Hospital – Daily appointments available
  • Clinton, Watonga, El Reno: Daily appointments available (580) 331-3433
  • Haskell SU: Appointments available Tuesday and Thursday morning (785) 843-3750
  • Anadarko, Carnegie: (405) 247-7989
  • Pawnee Health Center: Daily appointments available (918) 762-6639 or (918) 762-6724
  • Wewoka Health Center: Daily appointments available (405) 551-1855 or (405) 257-7319.

Officials say there are also several vaccine events that are open across the state.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report