INTEGRIS de-escalating COVID-19 safety protocols as hospitalizations decline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more Oklahomans become vaccinated against COVID-19, INTEGRIS Health says it is updating its safety standards.

More than 25 percent of Oklahoma’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say those numbers are only expected to rise as all Oklahoma adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

At the same time, COVID-19 inpatient hospitalizations have been declining.

INTEGRIS Health says it has started the process of de-escalating some of its COVID-19 safety standards due to the drop in numbers.

Entry Screening

Entry screening will no longer be required for entry to medical office buildings or realty space. Individual clinic offices may choose to screen patients/visitors upon entry, that is a practice specific decision.

We will be scaling back screening at entry points of our hospitals over the next four weeks. Logging of visitors and temperature screenings will no longer be required.

Visitation

Waiting rooms in inpatient settings will be opened on a limited basis (max seating of five).

Surgery waiting rooms will maintain current occupancy.

Non-COVID patients will be allowed up to two visitors at a time. Visitation will be open 24/7 with limited entry points after hours. Pediatric visitors will be allowed if accompanied by an adult. Pediatric visitors do not count in the two visitor restriction.

At this time, COVID-19 patients will remain on isolation. Visitation for this patient population will follow the current process around visitation with compassionate exceptions only.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Masks are still required to be worn by all caregivers, patients and visitors.

Face shields/eye protection are no longer required in non-COVID patient care settings unless a face shield or eye protection is appropriate for standard precaution protection against potential for splash, splatter or spray.

Face shields are required for COVID-19 patient care.