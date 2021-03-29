INTEGRIS de-escalating COVID-19 safety protocols as hospitalizations decline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more Oklahomans become vaccinated against COVID-19, INTEGRIS Health says it is updating its safety standards.
More than 25 percent of Oklahoma’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say those numbers are only expected to rise as all Oklahoma adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
At the same time, COVID-19 inpatient hospitalizations have been declining.
INTEGRIS Health says it has started the process of de-escalating some of its COVID-19 safety standards due to the drop in numbers.
Entry Screening
- Entry screening will no longer be required for entry to medical office buildings or realty space. Individual clinic offices may choose to screen patients/visitors upon entry, that is a practice specific decision.
- We will be scaling back screening at entry points of our hospitals over the next four weeks. Logging of visitors and temperature screenings will no longer be required.
Visitation
- Waiting rooms in inpatient settings will be opened on a limited basis (max seating of five).
- Surgery waiting rooms will maintain current occupancy.
- Non-COVID patients will be allowed up to two visitors at a time.
- Visitation will be open 24/7 with limited entry points after hours.
- Pediatric visitors will be allowed if accompanied by an adult. Pediatric visitors do not count in the two visitor restriction.
- At this time, COVID-19 patients will remain on isolation. Visitation for this patient population will follow the current process around visitation with compassionate exceptions only.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Masks are still required to be worn by all caregivers, patients and visitors.
- Face shields/eye protection are no longer required in non-COVID patient care settings unless a face shield or eye protection is appropriate for standard precaution protection against potential for splash, splatter or spray.
- Face shields are required for COVID-19 patient care.