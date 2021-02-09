Is my vaccine POD canceled? Health department releases inclement weather plans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As freezing temperatures are expected to continue for several days across Oklahoma, state leaders say they are making plans regarding the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say the frigid weather may force some vaccine PODS to close or delay their appointments.

On Monday, clinics that were impacted by the weather either emailed or texted patients to alert them to the change.

If you are scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but are concerned that your clinic might be closed due to the weather, you can check the health department’s website.

Right now, the Okfuskee County POD at the Okemah Panther Dome will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 13 due to inclement weather. A replacement date for the POD will be scheduled soon.