Is my vaccine POD canceled? Health department releases inclement weather plans

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As freezing temperatures are expected to continue for several days across Oklahoma, state leaders say they are making plans regarding the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say the frigid weather may force some vaccine PODS to close or delay their appointments.

On Monday, clinics that were impacted by the weather either emailed or texted patients to alert them to the change.

If you are scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but are concerned that your clinic might be closed due to the weather, you can check the health department’s website.

Right now, the Okfuskee County POD at the Okemah Panther Dome will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 13 due to inclement weather. A replacement date for the POD will be scheduled soon.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Contact In Your Corner Team

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter