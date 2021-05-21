Kickapoo Casino offering $25 free play with COVID-19 vaccine shot

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, a sign is shown at a COVID-19 vaccine site in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Kickapoo Casino in Shawnee is offering folks a free chance to win big bucks if they come and get a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The casino is working with the Kickapoo Tribal Health Center on a free COVID-19 vaccine event with a nice perk for those who come and get vaccinated – $25 free play at the casino.

The vaccination event is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 at Kickapoo Casino, 38900 W. MacArthur St., in Shawnee. No appointment is needed.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered during the event. The vaccine is 94.1 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 illness after the second dose, according to the CDC.

The casino will also feature Ladies Night that evening.

