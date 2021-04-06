Kingfisher Public Schools removes mask mandate for students, staff

KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – As more people become vaccinated against COVID-19, a local school district says it has voted to remove the mask mandate for students and staff in the classroom.

On Monday, Kingfisher Public Schools voted to remove the mask mandate from the district.

“Based on the recent data for COVID infection rates in Kingfisher County provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Kingfisher Public Schools will remove the mandatory wearing of masks while inside buildings for students and staff,” a note from Superintendent Jason Sternberger read.

Effective immediately, officials say it will be up to each individual teacher to determine if masks are required in their classroom.

“KPS still respects the decisions of teachers who want to require students to wear masks while in their classroom and will support them. Students in classrooms whose teachers require it must still wear their masks,” the note read.

Any visitors to district buildings will still be required to wear a mask.

District officials say that if any building in the district hits a COVID-19 positivity rate of 1%, the mandate will go back into effect for the entire district.