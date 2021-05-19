Latest CDC data shows where Oklahoma ranks in COVID-19 vaccination efforts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Throughout Oklahoma, appointments for COVID-19 vaccines are readily available.

However, the number of people who are signing up to get vaccinated has fallen by more than 80% since its peak.

Over the next three months, Oklahoma will be 300,000 people short of reaching the 70% threshold for herd immunity, according to an OU epidemiologist.

“If the whole state was at 85%, sure, I would feel quite comfortable,” Dr. Dale Bratzler said. “But the reality is there are parts of the state that are probably near 90%, and there are parts of the state that are near 20%.”

Now, we’re getting a better idea of how Oklahoma’s vaccination efforts compare to the rest of the country.

According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma is ranked 38th in the country in the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to people who are 18-years-old and older.

The CDC says that Oklahoma is 29th for the total number of doses administered, and 39th for the number of doses administered per 100,000 people.

So far, the CDC says Oklahoma has administered 2,858,862 COVID-19 vaccines.

In all, officials say 40.2% of the Oklahoma population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The data suggests that 1,284,957 Oklahoma residents are considered fully vaccinated, or 32.5% of the population. Oklahoma ranks 30th out of the 50 states for the number of people fully vaccinated.