Local lab first in OKC to offer at-home COVID-19 saliva testing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local lab is hoping to test as many Oklahomans as possible.

Wheeler Labs, located in OKC’s Innovation District is now offering at-home saliva COVID-19 testing kits.

The lab has only been up and running for around a month but David Schmidt, Vice President of Analytics, tells KFOR it was off to the races to help the community.

“It was a whirlwind of activity. We were going 100 miles per hour because we wanted to get online and start helping as fast as we could,” said Schmidt.

The at-home kits are available online or through pickup at their lab.

The kits run $125 a piece and include instructions and all the tools necessary to get results.

“You collect your sample, fill it up to the line, and in the cap there’s a preservative reagent in there and it allows us to preserve the sample,” said Schmidt.

The kits also come with a return label to ship the sample back.

Schmidt says the saliva testing was strategically chosen over the nasal swab, but you can trust that the results are accurate.

“We feel saliva is a better at home testing sample collection than the nasal swabs because it is more accurate than someone trying to do an at home nasal swab,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt says you can expect to receive results within 24 to 48 hours after the lab receives your sample.

“If you’re worried, you think you were exposed or you think you have symptoms, but you don’t want to go to a doctor’s office, you can go online and order that kit,” said Schmidt.

All tests are processed in OKC.

Schmidt tells News 4 testing is key to curbing the spread of COVID-19 and helping the community is the number one priority.

“We’re really hoping that this helps Oklahoma with another option for trying to help the community control the spread,” said Schmidt.