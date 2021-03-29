Lucky Star Casino hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic, offering $25 in free play

CONCHO, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma casino is encouraging its patrons to get a COVID-19 vaccine with a little incentive.

Lucky Star Casino is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone 18-years-old or older from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 30 through April 2.

Officials say there are no tribal citizenship, employment, state residency, or registration requirements.

Instead, the Moderna vaccine will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Providing this clinic to the community is just one more thing the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes are doing to keep not only their tribal members but community members safe.” stated Charlie Welbourne, Chief Executive Officer.

All recipients who get the shot at the clinic will receive $25 in free play at the casino.

“We are happy to be able to provide this service to our player community and hope many people decide to take advantage of the convenience of this clinic,” said Andy Rednose, Chief Operating Officer for Lucky Star Casino. “This is part of our Play it Safe campaign that we have been operating under since the pandemic began.”