Mayor Holt pleading with Oklahomans to stay safe this Christmas as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations & deaths hit record highs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is pleading with Oklahomans to stay safe this Christmas by taking precautions against the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

“I speak to you two days before Christmas, amidst record highs in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and I say to you, with everything I have from the bottom of my heart, as your mayor and as someone who loves you, please do not bring death or illness upon yourself or those you love,” said Holt.

Holt says since November, Oklahoma has faced record highs in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

On Wednesday, 48 hours before Christmas, 43 more Oklahomans lost their lives to the virus and 3,656 more new cases were recorded.

“If somehow you have not been touched by these trends the last two months, you are one of the lucky few and you definitely don’t work in a hospital,” said Holt.

Hospitals are also nearing capacity and healthcare workers are stretched thin.

“Think about how challenging it is for our hospitals and really our whole community to have a new reason for people to be in the hospital that did not exist a year ago but is now almost overnight consuming 40 percent of our beds and our staff,” said Holt.

Mayor David Holt

Holt says hope is being delivered through vaccinations, but Oklahomans’ guard can’t be down.

“The reality is that you’re not going to get that vaccine for months. We have to get through this current spike on our own with the tools we have always had. Masks, distance and sanitizing,” the mayor said.

Oklahoma is still in Phase 1 of vaccinations, with vaccines being administered to health care workers and those in long-term care facilities.

Phase 2 is up next for first responders and teachers of grades Pre-K through 12, but a timeline isn’t fully clear yet because it is dependent on when Oklahoma gets more doses and how many the state receives.

“This will be an ever-evolving situation. Sometimes it changes minute by minute,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, the Deputy Director of the OKC-County Health Department.

Holt says he is not asking Oklahomans not to see their family this Christmas, but to be smart and safe while doing it.

“At holidays, people gather with family members, especially from different generations, and they let their guard down. Of course, they do so out of love and with the best intentions, but good intentions don’t eliminate the consequences. Sit outside, stand in your front yard; if you absolutely have to be indoors with people outside your household, keep your distance and wear your mask,” said Holt.

Significant spikes were also recorded after Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day and Thanksgiving.

