Mercy changes visitation policy at Oklahoma City campus and clinics across state in response to COVID-19 surge

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mercy is implementing new visitor restrictions at its Oklahoma City hospital campus and clinic locations across the state in light of the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercy administrators announced the new visitation restrictions in a news release issued on Wednesday.

“We know restricting visitors puts an additional burden on our patients and their loved ones during an already stressful time, but it’s the next right step to protecting our co-workers and patients from the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Chad Smith, chief medical officer for Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City. “More and more patients are coming into our emergency departments for care and bringing visitors along. With community spread so high, we need to reduce the number of people in our facilities congregating in waiting rooms or lobby areas.”

All Mercy locations will continue to have visitor screenings, masks are required at all times and good hand hygiene is urged, according to the news release.

The new visitor restrictions are effective Wednesday, Nov. 18, and are as follows:

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City:

Patients receiving inpatient care may have one patient representative per room. Exceptions are listed below: Intensive Care Unit: ICU patients are not allowed visitors. Visitors will be allowed for patients nearing the end of life. Emergency Department: Patients may be accompanied by one patient representative for their initial assessment. Visitors will not be allowed to wait with the patient in the lobby and must wait in the car until the patient is assigned to a room. Those serving as interpreters or acting as health care power of attorney are not considered visitors Suspected COVID-19 patients may not have a visitor.



Coletta Building on the campus of Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City:

Exceptions are listed below:

Patients needing an interpreter may have one visitor to interpret for them.

A visitor will be allowed to come with a patient needing psychological or emotional support during a consultation for a new cancer diagnosis, first treatment or difficult conversations including transitioning to palliative care, hospice or end of life care.

Mercy Edmond I-35 campus:

Emergency Department: Patients may be accompanied by one visitor for their initial assessment. Visitors will not be allowed to wait with the patient in the lobby and must wait in the car until the patient is assigned to a room. Those serving as interpreters or acting as health care power of attorney are not considered visitors Suspected COVID-19 patients may not have a visitor.

Outpatient Surgery Patients receiving outpatient procedures are not allowed a visitor. A patient’s caregiver may assist with helping a patient in the door, if needed, and then must return to their car. Visitors are not allowed to wait in the lobby while a patient is having surgery. They must wait in their car or wait to be called to come and get the patient after surgery. Exceptions will be made for pediatric patients and patients with an altered mental status.



Mercy Clinics:

No visitors will be allowed unless necessary for provision of medical care during the visit.

Those serving as interpreters or acting as health care power of attorney are not considered visitors and are welcome in our clinics.

Young children may also accompany parents/guardians if childcare isn’t available.

The full visitor policy is available at the Mercy website.

COVID-19 is surging in Oklahoma, with the Oklahoma State Department of Health reporting on Wednesday 26 additional COVID-19 deaths, a record high, and 3,017 new COVID cases.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

LATEST HEADLINES: