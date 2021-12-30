Mercy Hospital changes visitor policy because of spike in COVID cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mercy hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Mercy Hospital is changing the visitor policy because of a surge in COVID positive cases.

The hospital posted to Facebook on Friday that beginning on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, they will move to enhanced visitation policies.

Many patients will be limited to one visitor, but obstetrics and pediatric patients may have two.

End-of-life care will follow regular vistiation policies.

Because of the potential for COVID complications, there will be some patients who will not be allowed visitors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Follow @KFOR on Twitter