Mercy Hospital changes visitor policy because of spike in COVID cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Mercy Hospital is changing the visitor policy because of a surge in COVID positive cases.

The hospital posted to Facebook on Friday that beginning on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, they will move to enhanced visitation policies.

Many patients will be limited to one visitor, but obstetrics and pediatric patients may have two.

End-of-life care will follow regular vistiation policies.

Because of the potential for COVID complications, there will be some patients who will not be allowed visitors.