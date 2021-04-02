Mercy making it easier to get COVID-19 vaccine appointments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are still searching for a COVID-19 vaccine, Mercy says it is making it even easier to get an appointment.

Mercy upgraded its scheduling process and added two new locations to make vaccinations more accessible.

Anyone interested in getting a vaccine should go to mercy.net/vaccineoklahoma to choose a location and appointment time.

Once you select a location, you’ll be able to choose a date and time that’s best for your schedule. Only locations that currently have vaccine supply will appear as an option.

Appointments are available Monday – Friday throughout the month of April. Patients will receive appointment reminders and options to reschedule or cancel their appointments with Mercy directly.

You do not have to be a Mercy patient or have an existing MyMercy account to book an appointment at Mercy. However, vaccinations are by appointment only, with no walk-ins accepted.

If you do not have internet access, you can call an automated number at 833-364-6777 and leave your name and date of birth. An employee will then call back to schedule an appointment.