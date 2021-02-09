Metro clinic unveils new antibody-based treatment for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The coronavirus vaccine is our best shot of hope to beat a viral enemy, but as we wait for that shot, the fight continues.

“I have to say that I haven’t studied this much since medical school,” Dr. Corey Finch said.

It has been a year since the first known case of COVID-19 surfaced in the United States, and since then the world has been scrambling to stop it.

“We didn’t really have any real tools,” Dr. Finch said.

A new antibody treatment attacks the spike proteins that enable COVID-19 to get into cells.

Finch has been researching ways to treat COVID-19 since he saw his first case. While there are COVID-19 vaccines, there has been nothing to help those who have already become infected until now. Two monoclonal antibodies have hit the market. They are essentially manmade antibodies that block COVID-19 from replicating.

“It attacks the spike protein that is on the virus,” Finch said. “That is the actual protein that is used to allow the virus to enter the cell. So if that spike protein is essentially blocked, the virus has no way of getting inside of the cells.”

Drugmaker Regeneron supplies a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies, and Eli Lily makes the drug Bamlanivimab also known as the BAM infusion. It is an IV infusion that takes about an hour to administer. The drugs are not FDA-approved, but they have received an emergency use authorization by the FDA to treat COVID positive patients – yielding promising results and decreasing hospitalization rates. The Mayo Clinic has been using the treatment for months and now has a death rate that is one-third of the national rate. Health care professionals in Oklahoma are hoping for the same outcomes here.

Dr. Corey Finch

Jessica Deppen is a nurse practitioner and works alongside Dr. Finch at Moore Care Clinic. They see a large number of geriatric patients inside assisted living centers and, unfortunately, a large number of COVID cases and COVID deaths.

“We have just been in this battle for the last year trying to save people,” Deppen said.

To qualify for the drug, you have to meet certain criteria, and the side effects, if any, are minimal and include a one degree elevation in temperature and a slight elevation in blood pressure.

“Oftentimes, about 30 minutes into the infusion, they are noticeably better,” Dara Steward, RN said. “They’ll say to me, ‘I feel better.’ I can check their vital signs and see that they have improved. That’s not with every patient, but many patients walk out of here feeling better than when they came in.”

Lacy Boyd tested positive for COVID-19 and qualified for the treatment.

“I had horrible nausea, horrible body aches and I felt like I had a migraine,” Boyd said. “Then when I woke up on New Year’s Day, I felt like I was starting to lose my taste and smell.”

Four days later, she got the BAM infusion.

“My nausea definitely went away,” she said. “I still had mild symptoms for about a week, but nothing like before the infusion.”

Despite getting a Pfizer COVIDvaccine, Billy Lucas still came down with the virus, but he only received the first dose of the vaccine. He tested positive 12 days after getting it and at the time of this interview is COVID-positive and in quarantine.

“I started chilling. I had fever. I had a slight headache and overall just not feeling well,” Lucas said.

The BAM infusion

His doctor suggested the BAM infusion. He was treated the same day and within hours he says his symptoms started fading.

“By the next morning, I was feeling fine with no temperature,” Lucas said.

However, timing is everything. Even if a COVID positive patient is within the recommended 10-day window, depending on how much the virus has progressed, it is not always an option or a cure.

“It is crucial though, and I want the people of Oklahoma to hear this, that they come when their symptoms are still mild,” Deppen said. “Don’t wait to see if this virus is going to take you down. The faster you get this drug, the better the results are.”

For more information visit covidtreatmentinfusioncenter.com.

