Midwest City’s public face mask ordinance to expire at midnight Wednesday; businesses can still require masks

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Midwest City’s ordinance requiring face masks be worn in public expires at midnight Wednesday, but business owners can still require patrons to wear masks within their business.

City officials issued a news release Tuesday stating that the ordinance ends at 12 a.m. Wednesday, March 31.

“Though this expiration means that face coverings are no longer required by ordinance in public places, it does not take away the rights of private businesses and facilities throughout the community to require masks,” the news release states. “Residents and visitors are asked to stay cognizant of this issue and to respect the requirements of these businesses and facilities.”

Individuals who refuse to wear a face mask in businesses or facilities that require masks risk being prosecuted for criminal trespass, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct or similar offenses.

“The expiration of this emergency ordinance doesn’t mean that we are no longer concerned about the health and safety of our community. We are following the recommendations of our community health partners, as we understood them, when this language was approved,” stated City Manager Tim Lyon. “As I’ve discussed with the Councilmembers, we will continue to closely monitor the spread of the virus and will keep them updated if we feel additional action needs to be taken. In the meantime, we’re encouraged by our residents as they continue to seek out vaccination opportunities and follow guidelines to maintain their health.”

The city’s ordinance was developed in conjunction with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department and passed by the City Council on March 20, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began intensifying in Oklahoma.

City leaders updated the ordinance in September to include expiration parameters, which states that the ordinance expires if less than five percent of the tests in Oklahoma County are positive for more than two consecutive weeks, according to the news release.

City Council members in Oklahoma City on Tuesday delayed a vote on whether to end the city’s face mark ordinance early.

Oklahoma City-County Health Department Board of Health sent a letter to Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt prior to the meeting, urging the council to maintain the mandate.

“Masks have worked throughout the pandemic and are still working. Getting back to normal is a two-part process, with vaccines and masks working hand-in-hand to keep case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths down, and prevent variant strains of Covid-19 from gaining traction in our community,” the letter reads. “While we are encouraged by the excellent progress in vaccinating the Oklahoma City-County population, we recommend that the City of Oklahoma City mask ordinance not be removed at this time.”

President Joe Biden speaks during a tour of the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Tuesday on the campus of The Ohio State University Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle P. Walensky recently urged Americans to double down on wearing face masks as mask ordinances are lifted. She said the deadly dangers presented by the COVID-19 pandemic are still very much real, even as vaccinations against the virus increase throughout the nation.

“I know the idea of relaxing mask wearing and getting back to everyday activities is appealing, but we’re not there yet,” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 response team briefing Friday. “We have seen this movie before. When prevention measures, like mask mandates, are rolled back, cases go up.”

President Joe Biden himself blasted states state leaders in Texas and Mississippi for relaxing COVID-19 restrictions.

Oklahoma never had a statewide face mask mandate. Gov. Kevin Stitt said he was leaving it up to cities to decide whether to enact such mandates.

