OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three U.S. military teams are fighting alongside Oklahoma’s frontline fighters at OU Health and INTEGRIS. Although they’ve only been in the Sooner State for a few days, both hospital systems said they can already feel the relief.

“When the Department of Defense showed up, it was just kind of like the Calvary was here,” said Kerri Bayer, the Chief Nurse Executive at INTEGRIS Health. “Just an enormous sense of relief.”

“This is an opportunity for us to feel like we have an impact on Americans. You know, we’re all suffering through this,” said Maj. Leah Godwin, a nurse in the U.S. Air Force.

The three military medical teams from the Airforce and Army are in the Sooner State to give frontline fighters at INTEGRIS and OU Health a much-needed boost in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s really been a huge help. Really a huge opportunity for our core staff to get some respite,” said Casey Woods, the Chief Operating Officer for OU Health.

The groups are made up of doctors, nurses, administration staff and respiratory therapist. They’re main goal is to help the overrun hospitals even out their staff-to-patient ratio.

“We had patients lining the halls. We had patients being cared for in spaces that are not typical places that you would care for a patient,” said Bayer.

“It’s been an up and down roller coaster,” said Woods.

A large group of military medical personnel from the Airforce are helping out INTEGRIS, while 23 Army members serve OU Health.

“We’re grateful for 40. Forty has been very helpful and a definite gift and a blessing,” said Bayer.

“14, 20, 35, 500, we’ll take them all at this point,” said Woods.

“We feel loved. We can feel that sense of relief,” said Godwin.

The teams are made up of service members from around the country. Some were given just a week’s notice that they’d be traveling to Oklahoma for the next month.

“Yeah, it’s difficult. I have an active duty husband. I have three young children. So, when we got notified that in one week we were going to have to leave our home and my kids,” Godwin said. “But we took that oath as military members. It’s always something that could happen. So, we’re always ready to be able to help where we’re needed. We do a lot of face time. [My husband is] a hero.”

However, everyone agrees the mission is worth it.

“We were called by our nation to be here. And if we get called somewhere else, then we’ll go somewhere else,” Godwin said.

“They need all the thanks in the world for what they’re doing for hospitals across the country, and this takes time out of what they do every day to keep us safe,” said Woods.

“They are true heroes being here. And so my appreciation, I mean, I don’t think there’s words for that,” said Bayer.

The military teams also told News 4 they’re excited to get out of their uniforms and wear scrubs again. They said patients wouldn’t be able to know if they are being treated by a military member or hospital staff.

The groups are only expected to stay in Oklahoma for about a month. However, the hospitals said they can request an extension, it just has to be approved.