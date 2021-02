More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 26 additional virus-related deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are 1,036 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Sunday.

That brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began last year to 419,354.

26 more people in Oklahoma have died from the virus, bringing the state’s total COVID-19 death toll to 4,181.

There are currently 15,356 active cases in the state, down 244 from Saturday.

1,254 more people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 399,817.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Below is the county-by-county breakdown of cases reported in Oklahoma.

Adair: 3,074 (22 deaths) (2,877 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,139 (5 deaths) (1,122 recovered)

Atoka: 1,738 (10 deaths) (1,671 recovered)

Beaver: 430 (6 deaths) (410 recovered)

Beckham: 2,672 (35 deaths) (2,534 recovered)

Blaine: 986 (7 deaths) (934 recovered)

Bryan: 5,802 (54 deaths) (5,436 recovered)

Caddo: 3,778 (55 deaths) (3,559 recovered)

Canadian: 15,551 (88 deaths) (15,002 recovered)

Carter: 5,586 (48 deaths) (5,288 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,376 (39 deaths) (5,032 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,537 (13 deaths) (1,446 recovered)

Cimarron: 153 (1 death) (146 recovered)

Cleveland: 28,332 (256 deaths) (26,822 recovered)

Coal: 682 (13 deaths) (642 recovered)

Comanche: 11,769 (127 deaths) (10,987 recovered)

Cotton: 642 (13 deaths) (589 recovered)

Craig: 1,878 (11 deaths) (1,809 recovered)

Creek: 6,454 (111 deaths) (6,118 recovered)

Custer: 3,954 (65 deaths) (3,786 recovered)

Delaware: 4,333 (61 deaths) (4,121 recovered)

Dewey: 527 (6 deaths) (502 recovered)

Ellis: 347 (3 deaths) (332 recovered)

Garfield: 7,520 (71 deaths) (7,191 recovered)

Garvin: 3,429 (44 deaths) (3,251 recovered)

Grady: 5,584 (68 deaths) (5,362 recovered)

Grant: 531 (7 deaths) (513 recovered)

Greer: 526 (16 deaths) (484 recovered)

Harmon: 288 (3 deaths) (263 recovered)

Harper: 405 (4 deaths) (388 recovered)

Haskell: 1,202 (9 deaths) (1,139 recovered)

Hughes: 1,144 (17 deaths) (1,059 recovered)

Jackson: 2,868 (44 deaths) (2,706 recovered)

Jefferson: 670 (8 deaths) (644 recovered)

Johnston: 1,316 (17 deaths) (1,219 recovered)

Kay: 5,048 (73 deaths) (4,807 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,960 (21 deaths) (1,880 recovered)

Kiowa: 782 (14 deaths) (724 recovered)

Latimer: 788 (8 deaths) (752 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,246 (43 deaths) (5,075 recovered)

Lincoln: 3,001 (54 deaths) (2,857 recovered)

Logan: 3,868 (26 deaths) (3,688 recovered)

Love: 1,413 (9 deaths) (1,365 recovered)

Major: 934 (8 deaths) (905 recovered)

Marshall: 1,851 (12 deaths) (1,764 recovered)

Mayes: 3,973 (37 deaths) (3,742 recovered)

McClain: 4,998 (45 deaths) (4,741 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,761 (63 deaths) (3,486 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,899 (32 deaths) (1,760 recovered)

Murray: 1,899 (21 deaths) (1,808 recovered)

Muskogee: 9,039 (95 deaths) (8,470 recovered)

Noble: 1,335 (10 deaths) (1,256 recovered)

Nowata: 1,080 (15 deaths) (1,034 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,740 (19 deaths) (1,674 recovered)

Oklahoma: 79,804 (700 deaths) (76,328 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,584 (45 deaths) (3,428 recovered)

Osage: 4,419 (44 deaths) (4,228 recovered)

Other: 1 (0 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,596 (41 deaths) (3,457 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,686 (30 deaths) (1,608 recovered)

Payne: 8,276 (46 deaths) (8,004 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,359 (33 deaths) (4,200 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,855 (45 deaths) (4,592 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,733 (72 deaths) (7,380 recovered)

Pushmataha: 971 (13 deaths) (913 recovered)

Roger Mills: 381 (7 deaths) (357 recovered)

Rogers: 9,821 (112 deaths) (9,406 recovered)

Seminole: 2,733 (32 deaths) (2,576 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,883 (28 deaths) (3,688 recovered)

Stephens: 4,635 (65 deaths) (4,394 recovered)

Texas: 3,435 (24 deaths) (3,321 recovered)

Tillman: 743 (14 deaths) (701 recovered)

Tulsa: 70,029 (672 deaths) (67,284 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,595 (80 deaths) (7,235 recovered)

Washington: 4,681 (82 deaths) (4,411 recovered)

Washita: 1,049 (8 deaths) (1,004 recovered)

Woods: 1,181 (11 deaths) (1,150 recovered)

Woodward: 3,066 (15 deaths) (2,980 recovered)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.