Muscogee Creek Nation expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

OKMULGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A local tribal nation is expanding its eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health will offer first-doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to all Native Americans 18 years and older, non-Native family members and caregivers of Native households.

The event will be held March 26 through March 27 at Tulsa’s River Spirit Expo Center at 4145 E. 21st Street in Tulsa.

“Native Americans have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic, and we are committed to helping Native people and their loved ones,” said Shawn Terry, Muscogee (Creek) Nation Secretary of Health. “We have administered nearly 21,000 first and second doses of COVID vaccinations to healthcare employees, frontline workers, Muscogee elders, citizens and high-risk patients. We are pleased to partner with IHS to make an additional 4,000 vaccines available to a broader population.”

Individuals must book an appointment by March 24 either online or by calling the Tribe’s Vaccine Information Line at (918) 758-3601.

Medical staff from Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Claremore Indian Hospital and the Pawnee Service Unit will be on-site to manage this 4-lane, drive-through clinic. There will be 16 vaccinators and additional staff on hand to assist with the event.

“The Oklahoma City Area Indian Health Service, the Claremore Indian Hospital and the Pawnee Service Unit look forward to partnering with the Muscogee Creek Nation in offering the COVID-19 vaccinations to our patients, colleagues, family, and friends in the Tulsa and surrounding communities,” said Rear Adm. Travis Watts, Indian Health Service. “Since March of 2020, I’ve seen the severe illness and death caused by COVID-19 first-hand. We encourage all our citizens to come join us during this vaccine event and get an approved COVID-19 vaccination to obtain a community immunity, help stop the pandemic and allow our communities to gather again in celebration.”