Muscogee Creek Nation hosting mass vaccination event for all Oklahomans in need of COVID-19 vaccine

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR)- Are you still searching for a COVID-19 vaccine?

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that it was opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Oklahoma adults.

Beginning Monday, March 29, the Oklahoma State Department of Health says they will begin Phase 4 of the distribution plan.

As a result, the COVID-19 vaccine will be open to all Oklahomans who are 16-years-old or older.

“We have all been looking forward to this day for a long time. All Oklahomans will be eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment through the state, regardless of your priority group. No more screening for eligibility groups. No more need for personal contemplation about whether you are eligible or should get the vaccine,” said Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed. “If you are over 16 and live in Oklahoma, you are eligible and should get vaccinated.”

While the state is just now opening up the vaccine supply to all Oklahomans, some tribal nations have already started to expand their eligibility.

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health says it is hosting a mass vaccination event this weekend for Oklahomans who are 18-years-old and older.

The health department will host a drive-thru vaccination event for first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to Oklahoma adults.

Organizers say individuals must book an appointment by 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 online or by calling (918) 758-3601.

The vaccination event will be held at Tulsa’s Expo Square River Spirit Expo Center on March 26 and March 27.