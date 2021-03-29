Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Walk-ins being accepted at Oklahoma County vaccine pod

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Now that all Oklahoma adults are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, officials with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department say they are accepting walk-ins during Monday’s vaccination clinic.

Beginning Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health began Phase 4 of the COVID-19 distribution plan.

As a result, the COVID-19 vaccine will be open to all Oklahomans who are 16-years-old or older.

“We have all been looking forward to this day for a long time. All Oklahomans will be eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment through the state, regardless of your priority group. No more screening for eligibility groups. No more need for personal contemplation about whether you are eligible or should get the vaccine,” said Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed. “If you are over 16 and live in Oklahoma, you are eligible and should get vaccinated.”

Officials say open vaccine appointments will begin appearing on the state’s portal on Monday, so Oklahomans who have not registered already are encouraged to do so now.

“I want to encourage everyone to schedule an appointment as soon as possible as we look to continue making progress toward a new normal. Our work isn’t done yet,” he added.

On Monday, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department announced that it is vaccinating 2,000 residents in Spencer.

Health officials say everyone 18-years-old and older is welcome to get the Moderna vaccine Monday, March 29 at Star Spencer High School, located at 3001 Spencer Rd.

Walk-ins are being accepted until 3 p.m. and no appointment is necessary.