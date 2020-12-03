No state plan for further coronavirus mitigation with Oklahoma City edging toward Tier 4 of capacity

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After 54 new deaths were reported, and with Oklahoma City hospitals on the brink of reaching Tier 4 capacity, state leaders said they don’t yet have a plan for any new restrictions or mandates to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“I want to recognize and give my heartfelt sadness for the increased number of deaths from over the weekend,” said State Health Commissioner Col. Lance Frye at a press conference Wednesday. “It’s always horrible when these things happen.”

In a statement, he also said in part, “These Oklahomans, and the others who passed before them, were our neighbors and loved ones.”

As of Wednesday, nearly 35 percent of Oklahoma City’s hospital capacity was spent on COVID-19 patients. At the rate it’s going, it’s on track to reach 40 percent and Tier 4, the highest level of the state-designed hospital surge plan.

“The past several days, our seven day rolling average of cases has actually come down, but we know the weekend and the holiday had some effect on that so we need a few more days to see where that’s going,” Frye said.

But Frye would not say whether there are any plans in place for new restrictions or statewide mask mandate to curb the continued surge.

“I can’t give you any hard plans as far as or any specific levels when things would happen, but it’s things that we discuss all the time,” Frye said.

