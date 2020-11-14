Nurse in Mexico dies of COVID hours after recording video to reassure family

CUAUHTEMOC, Mexico (NEXSTAR) – A 28-year-old nurse in Mexico recorded a heartrending message for his family shortly before dying of COVID-19 as virus cases soar in the country.

A woman in the background of the video can be heard softly crying as Sergio Humberto Padilla Hernández, of Chihuahua, tells his family, “The moment of truth has arrived. I’m going to have a tracheal intubation.”

Milenio reports that the video was recorded Nov. 5, the day before he died.

“I want that, whatever happens, whatever prognosis God has in store for me, they always remember me for what I was and for what I am,” he said in Spanish between breaths of oxygen. “I will see you again my friends, my family, I love you. I know you will be praying for me and my health, for my wellbeing. Come what may, I know you are always looking out for my best interests. I love you, you are in my heart.”

Hernández decided to record the video after losing his 30-year-old sister Dolores to COVID-19 complications in August, according a GoFundMe. In the days before his death, Hernández lost 90 percent of his lung function and doctors decided his only chance of survival was to go on a ventilator.

The GoFundMe described him as a “tireless” and “dedicated” nurse who worked at a municipal hospital in Cuauhtemoc helping coronavirus patients until he contracted the illness. Family members said he died hours after making the video.

“He went back to work and he was continuing on the front lines of helping people with Covid at the hospital where his sister had passed and his mom had been sick, he then contracted Covid himself,” cousin Adalberto Hernandez told CNN.

Hernández leaves behind his wife Denise, son Sergio III, parents and sisters Grace and Carla.

The virus has hit the northwestern state of Chihuhua hard. Hospitals are now reaching maximum occupancy and are being forced to turn people away, Milenio reports.

Mexico now has the fourth-most COVID-19 deaths of any country in the world, with 97,056 as of Friday evening, according to Johns Hopkins data. There have been more than 991,830 cases recorded.