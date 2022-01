OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department will only offer COVID-19 testing at one location Thursday, Jan. 20 because of the extreme cold.

Testing will only be offered Thursday at the Northeast Testing Center, 2720 NE 63rd St., from 1-4 p.m.

Testing resumes Friday at Southern Oaks from11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Northeast Testing Center will offer the same hours, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Friday. That location will also be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.