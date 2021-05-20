Officials: 172 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the number of new COVID-19 cases has climbed by 172 in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 451,645 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 172 cases.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,160 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,399 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there are 129 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.59 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.28 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.