Officials: 224 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials stress that Oklahomans should still be cautious if they haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine as the virus continues to spread in the state.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 456,910 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 224 cases since Thursday, June 24.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,627 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,590 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there were 130 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.74 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.47 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.