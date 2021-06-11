Officials: Less than 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 178 new cases and 3 new deaths connected to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 454,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 178 cases.

At this point, officials believe there are 968 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,529 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there were 117 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.66 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.35 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.