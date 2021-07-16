Officials: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases grow by 750

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are climbing across Oklahoma.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 464,607 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 750 cases since Thursday, July 15.

At this point, officials believe there are 4,425 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,666 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there were 323 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.80 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.55 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report