Officials: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases grow by 750

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are climbing across Oklahoma.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 464,607 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 750 cases since Thursday, July 15.

At this point, officials believe there are 4,425 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,666 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there were 323 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.80 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.55 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.