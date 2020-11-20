OKCPS superintendent pledges to have staff work remotely after Mayor Holt encourages break from high-risk activities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools staff will work remotely next week in response to Mayor David Holt’s call for a break from high-risk activities.

OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel issued a news release Thursday afternoon, stating that school district staff will begin working remotely Friday and continue to do so through next week.

This comes after Holt called upon businesses to work remotely next week if feasible. He also asked employees to not hold in-person meetings at any cost.

“OKCPS is happy to adhere to the Mayor’s request and has made the decision to allow our staff to work remotely starting tomorrow through Wednesday, November 26th. Students and teachers will continue with their usual remote learning schedule for tomorrow,” McDaniel said. “Please note that essential staff should continue to report, and our buildings will continue to be open to staff who need access for connectivity during this time. “

All OKCPS schools will be closed next week in observance of Thanksgiving. Remote classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 30.

School administrators announced the change to full-time remote learning after the recent spike in county cases qualified the district for Oklahoma State Department of Education’s COVID-19 response Red Zone.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been surging in Oklahoma in recent weeks, with record highs frequently being set for the number of new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths and hospitalizations.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,915 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 18 additional deaths. There are currently 1,381 COVID-related hospitalizations in the state.

