OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s attorney general is joining a multi-state coalition against federal face mask mandates on public transportation.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is leading the coalition against President Joe Biden’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement that face masks be worn on public transportation.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor announced Tuesday he is joining the coalition, which is now comprised of 21 states, including Oklahoma, seeking elimination of the mask mandate and permanent injunction against its enforcement.

O’Connor argues the mandate exceeds Biden’s CDC authority, saying the Biden administration continues using a failed interpretation of a quarantine statute to authorize the CDC’s rule.

“The CDC’s mask mandate is a blatant misuse of power,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “This mandate reflects the priorities of federal bureaucrats who are entirely out of touch with the American people. The Biden Administration must end this unconstitutional mask mandate for public transportation.”

O’Connor claims the statute used to support the mandate does not allow economy-wide measures, and only authorizes rules directly related to preventing the interstate spread of disease. He said it does not allow for mask requirements on those who show no sign of COVID-19 infection.

The coalition’s complaint argues the following:

The CDC rule is arbitrary and capricious;

Required notice and comment were not given before the rule was implemented;

The CDC failed to consider actions that states had already taken to control the spread of COVID-19;

The mandate requires state-run conveyances and transportation hubs to affirmatively enforce the rule, in violation of the anti-commandeering doctrine.

The CDC states the following about COVID-19 risks on public transportation:

“Traveling on public transportation increases a person’s risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 by bringing people in close contact with others, often for prolonged periods, and exposing them to frequently touched surfaces. Air travel often requires spending time in security lines and busy airport terminals. Travel by bus, train, and other conveyances used for international, interstate, or intrastate transportation poses similar challenges. Staying 6 feet away from others is often difficult on public transportation conveyances. People may not be able to distance themselves by the recommended minimum of 6 feet from other people seated nearby or from those standing in or passing through the aisles on airplanes, trains, or buses.” CDC

The CDC updated its public transportation mask requirement on Feb. 25, stating that wearing face masks is no longer required “on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.”

Attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia are also part of the coalition.