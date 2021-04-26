Oklahoma casino hosting COVID-19 vaccine event

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are still waiting to receive your COVID-19 vaccination, a local tribe says it has opened its vaccination clinics to the public.

Kickapoo Tribal Health Center will be opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the public at Kickapoo Casino in Shawnee, located at 38900 W MacArthur St.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.

Participants will receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and $25 in free play redeemable at either Shawnee or Harrah locations.

Participants must be 18-years-old and older, and walk-ins are welcome.