Oklahoma child still struggling after contracting COVID-related illness, Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OU Children’s Hospital is seeing an uptick in cases of a COVID-related illness called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. KFOR is now hearing from the parent of a child who had a serious case last month and is still dealing with the aftermath.

“I just knew. I was like, ‘There’s something going on. It’s not just a normal virus,’” Lauren Roach told KFOR.

That’s because late last month, after Roach’s three-year-old daughter, Jentry, recovered from COVID-19, she developed flu-like symptoms that were severe, along with puffy and blood shot eyes.

“Her fever got to 105 [degrees]. Then, she had this weird rash all over her body. So, I took her to Kingfisher ER,” Roach said.

They gave her antibiotics, but Roach told KFOR that didn’t help.

“We took her to Children’s and once we got there, they immediately knew it was the MIS-C,” Roach said.

MIS-C is short for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. It typically shows up among children 2-6 weeks after they’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19, often causing inflammation in the heart and lungs.

It’s rare, but it can be fatal.

“They were like, her heart is super inflamed. We need to get her on the IVIG as soon as possible. Her VP was super low. Her oxygen was low,” Roach said.

Jentry’s case is one of at least 30 recent cases at OU Children’s Hospital.

“We’ve been seeing it since March, just seen a bit of an uptick in cases recently,” said Dr. Donna Tyungu with OU Children’s Pediatric Infectious Diseases.

Jentry was in the hospital for six days. She’s home now, but not quite out of the woods just yet.

“She’s still on two heart medications and she still has the rashes. She has the rash right now,” Roach said. “At least once or twice a week she has a 102 [degree] fever and we don’t know how long it’s going to last. We don’t know the long-term effects.”

Roach now has a warning for parents.

“If you think it’s MIS-C, just go straight to Children’s. I wouldn’t mess around with local hospitals because Children’s knows the most,” she said.