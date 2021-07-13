Oklahoma Children’s Hospital to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 12 and up

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health will host a Family COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic and Health Resource Fair for children and adults 12 years old and above who need their first dose of the vaccine.

The vaccine clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, in the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital Atrium, 1200 Children’s Ave., Oklahoma City.

The Pfizer vaccine will administered during the clinic.

Two doses of the vaccine are required to achieve maximum effectiveness in protecting against COVID-19. A second dose vaccine clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the same location.

Youngsters 12 and above can receive the vaccine, but a parent or guardian must sign a release for children under 18 to receive the vaccine.

Those wanting to participate in the vaccine clinic must make an appointment since limited doses of the vaccine are available. Go to https://covidvaccine.ou.edu/ochatrium to register for the vaccine clinic.

COVID-19 is on the rise again because of the highly contagious Delta variant. State medical officials urge Oklahomans to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves from COVID, including the Delta variant.

Participants should not arrive more than 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment to ensure parking availability.

The first 250 families receiving vaccinations will receive a Food for Health box from the Regional Food Bank.

Community partners will also be present to share information and resources for children and their families.

Rumble, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s mascot, will appear during the event.