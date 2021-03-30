Oklahoma City Council defers vote on mask mandate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health officials continue to work to get as many people vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible, city leaders in Oklahoma City considered dropping the current mask mandate.

Under the ordinance, most citizens in Oklahoma City are required to wear a mask while inside public buildings, with a few exceptions.

The ordinance went into effect immediately in July and was originally set to last until Sept. 8, but the council voted to extend the ordinance several times.

For months, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has stressed the importance of wearing a mask in public.

Once the ordinance went into effect, Holt said that the ordinance was causing the city’s COVID-19 cases to drop.

As attention turns to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, city leaders began looking at the possibility of ending the mask mandate early.

Currently, the city’s mask ordinance is in effect until April 30.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council was considering ending the ordinance early, causing it to expire on March 31.

Prior to the meeting, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department Board of Health sent a letter to Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, urging the council to keep the mandate in place.

“Masks have worked throughout the pandemic and are still working. Getting back to normal is a two-part process, with vaccines and masks working hand-in-hand to keep case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths down, and prevent variant strains of Covid-19 from gaining traction in our community,” the letter reads. “While we are encouraged by the excellent progress in vaccinating the Oklahoma City-County population, we recommend that the City of Oklahoma City mask ordinance not be removed at this time.”

The board says in order to reach herd immunity, Oklahoma County must have approximately 70% of the population vaccinated.

So far, only 34.7% of the Oklahoma County population has received a vaccine.

Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher said he called for the resolution since our test positivity rate is less than 5%.

However, health leaders said that it was not the right time.

“Our testing is so low, we don’t know if we have an accurate reflection of what is going on in Oklahoma,” said Phil Maytubby, Chief Operating Officer for the Okahoman City-County Health Department.

At the same time, Maytubby says rates are rising across the country, which could impact Oklahoma in the coming weeks.

“We don’t have castle walls around Oklahoma,” he said.

Although hospitalizations have dropped, Maytubby says there are still more than 100 people in local hospitals with COVID-19.

Maytubby also stressed that COVID-19 variants that are more easily transmissible are currently in the Sooner State. He says that sewage surveillance has shown that the variants are spreading in the community, but they have not been included in the case numbers yet.

He stressed that they have not been able to really determine if we will see a spike in cases from spring break, adding that they will know more in two weeks.

As has been the case throughout the pandemic, health experts say they are most concerned about Oklahomans over the age of 65.

They said that only 50% of that population has been fully vaccinated, while an additional 38% have had their first dose of the vaccine.

“We just need a little bit more time,” Maytubby said.

Health officials said that as long as the variants don’t spread quickly through the community, we could see herd immunity by mid-June.

Following the presentation by the health department, Stonecipher filed a motion to defer the vote for two weeks.

Ward 2 Councilman James Cooper and Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice both challenged that, saying the mask mandate needs to stay in place so that members of the community can have time to become fully vaccinated.

In a 5-4 vote, the council voted to defer the motion until the next meeting on April 13.