Oklahoma City-County Health Department to continue offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters, 3rd doses

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department will continue offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters and third doses to eligible community members.

OCCHD officials announced they are doing so in accordance with recommendations from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Health Department now awaits further guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will review data about the Janssen and Moderna boosters on Thursday,” OCCHD officials said. “The CDC director will then review ACIP’s recommendation and issue the CDC’s own guidance.”

Immunocompromised individuals are eligible for their third dose 28 days after their second Pfizer or Moderna dose, OCCHD officials said.

Community members who received the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and are interested in the booster must have received their second dose at least six months ago, according to OCCHD officials.

The following community member groups are eligible for the Pfizer booster:

People age 65 and older

People age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

People age 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions

People age 18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings

OCCHD offers Pfizer boosters and third doses at its three public health clinics, Monday through Friday, and during special weekend events. Appointments can be made by calling each clinic, signing up at VaxOKC.com or calling (405) 425-4489.

Occupational or medical condition documentation is not required to receive the Pfizer booster.