Oklahoma City-County Health Dept. cancels location’s Thursday COVID-19 testing due to anticipated extreme cold

Oklahoma City-County Health Department

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department canceled Thursday’s scheduled COVID-19 testing at its Southern Oaks campus in anticipation of extremely cold weather.

“At Southern Oaks, clients are tested in their vehicles, exposing clients and OCCHD’s staff to the frigid weather during the test,” OCCHD officials said.

COVID testing will resume from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Southern Oaks campus. Regular testing hours resumes at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, according to OCCHD officials.

KFOR’s 4 Warn Forecast shows Thursday as having windy, bitter cold conditions, with a high of 26 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of 19 degrees.

Over two dozen COVID-19 testing locations are still available and are listed at TestOKC.com.

Curative is offering COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at OCCHD’s Northeast Regional Health and Wellness Campus, 2600 NE 63rd.

OCCHD will offer testing at the Northeast testing and immunization building, 2720 NE 63rd, starting Monday. Staffing and hours are still being developed. Officials said further details will be released soon.

