Oklahoma City-County Health Dept. hits COVID-19 vaccination milestone, planning effort to vaccinate homebound residents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department reached a new milestone in administering COVID-19 vaccines across Oklahoma County, and is now coordinating an initiative to vaccinate residents unable to leave their home.

OCCHD officials reported that 500,000 vaccines had been administered in Oklahoma County as of Tuesday, according to an OCCHD news release.

Both OCCHD and Oklahoma State Department of Health allocated vaccines to health care partners across the county, including the four major hospital systems, doctors’ offices, home-health systems, pharmacies and other providers, the news release states.

Nearly 220,000 Oklahoma County residents are fully vaccinated as of April 25.

A health care worker administering the COVID-19 vaccine at Oklahoma State Fair Park.

OCCHD resumed using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at its Oklahoma State Fair Park clinic, following CDC and FDA guidance.

Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City until 8 p.m. The clinic is being held in the Centennial Building, 609 Kiamichi Place.

“People can walk-in without an appointment,” the news release states.

The vaccines are free and available to all Oklahoma adults.

OCCHD is also working with health care partners to coordinate vaccinating homebound residents.

Community members who are homebound or have a loved-ones who need the vaccine but are unable to leave their home can call the OCCHD hotline at (405) 425-4489 to get on the list.

“To use the vaccine efficiently, OCCHD can only send a team out for this vaccination effort when five or more people are interested,” the news release states. “Each vaccine vial has five shots, so once it’s popped, the vaccine must be used in a timely fashion.”

OCCHD’s vaccination effort is becoming more neighborhood focused. The first neighborhood-focused COVID vaccination clinic will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, May 2 at Cinco De Mayo in Scissortail Park, on the park’s east side, near the food trucks.

“There will be 500 doses of Pfizer on site, as well as 500 doses of J&J. A second-dose clinic for Pfizer recipients has already been scheduled for May 26 at the Northeast Regional Health and Wellness Clinic from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.,” the news release states.

