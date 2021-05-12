Oklahoma City-County Health Dept. to immediately begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to children age 12 and up

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department will immediately begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children age 12 and above.

OCCHD officials updated their vaccination guidelines following Food and Drug Administration approval and Centers for Drug Control and Prevention guidance.

“With COVID-19 cases rising in children across the country, OCCHD is excited that we can now help keep these young people safe from this deadly virus, especially as kids are looking forward to summer camps and vacations to visit families,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, OCCHD’s executive director.

The vaccine is now available to minors 12 and above, but a parent or legal guardian must accompany the child getting vaccinated, according to an OCCHD news release.

“Going forward, anyone age 12 and older will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine when available at OCCHD’s events. Appointments can be found at VaxOKC.com,” the news release states.

Olivia Edwards, left, 13, of Flourtown, Pa., gets a bandage from registered nurse Philene Moore after getting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a Montgomery County, Pa. Office of Public Health vaccination clinic at the King of Prussia Mall, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in King of Prussia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

There are multiple upcoming vaccination opportunities, including from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at Oklahoma City Community College, 7777 S. May Ave. An appointment is not needed.

OCCHD will administer Pfizer vaccines at John Marshall High School, 12201 Portland Ave., on Saturday in partnership with Oklahoma City Public Schools, Casady School and Harding Chart Preparatory High School. Those interested can sign-up for appointments at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050e4babaf2ba4ff2-1stor2nd7 or visit the school between noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at several medical providers throughout Oklahoma County.

“OCCHD encourages parents and guardians to book a vaccination appointment with their child’s medical provider,” the news release states.

Oklahoma County has an estimated 64,540 children age 12 to 17. Seven percent of Oklahoma County’s to-date positive COVID-19 cases have been children age 12-17 years old, which equates to 6,183 cases, according to the news release.