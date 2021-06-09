Oklahoma City-County health officials ask local businesses to offer incentives to encourage community members to get vaccinated

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is calling upon metro businesses to offer incentives for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

OCCHD officials say it’s vital that community members ages 12 and up get the vaccine to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OCCHD asks that financially capable family entertainment venues, retailers, restaurateurs and other businesses offer a discount or free item for people who have a completed vaccination card.

“The healthcare community has done all we can to encourage vaccinations; so now we’re hoping that by the business community offering something fun and enticing, more people will step up and get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, OCCHD CEO. “Whatever little item a business could offer could make a big difference in getting our county to be protected from the coronavirus.”

Vaccination incentives have become a popular method for enticing folks across the nation to get the vaccine, with incentives ranging from free beer to a chance to win $1 million in a statewide lottery to a free Krispy Kreme donut.

Vaccines.gov has a lengthy list of incentives that businesses are offering to both customers and employees. You can find that list at www.vaccines.gov/incentives.html.

The COVID-19 vaccine is working, according to OCCHD officials.

“Since vaccinations were available, Oklahoma County has a seen a 98% decline in its vaccination rates,” Health Department officials said.

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

However, fewer and fewer Oklahomans are getting the vaccine.

“On Feb. 26, more than 10,000 people were vaccinated in Oklahoma County. On June 3, only 200 doses were administered,” OCCHD officials said.

Health Department officials hope incentives will encourage more Oklahomans to get vaccinated.

Officials also ask business owners to accommodate their employees taking time to get vaccinated.