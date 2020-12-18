Oklahoma City-County health officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City-County Health Department officials held a virtual town hall about the COVID-19 vaccine, which started arriving in Oklahoma on Monday.

Although Oklahoma is not out of the COVID-19 pandemic wilderness yet, health officials are hopeful that a combination of the vaccine, face masking wearing and social distancing can get us there.

Health officials are still emphasizing concern over Oklahoma City’s low ICU capacity, calling it a serious issue.

Oklahoma City currently has the most hospitalizations in the state.

Health officials hope that the vaccine will be administered to all frontline workers by the end of the month

Officials say the vaccine will be available to members of the public at some point in 2021.

“We have two very good vaccines to prevent COVID-19 infections, with both vaccines producing immunity from the virus 94-95 percent of the time. Historically that would make these vaccines among our best that we have ever produced,” a health official who participated in the town hall said.

However, officials say while cases in the metro are still skyrocketing, the mask mandates do seem to be working.

KFOR reporter Brittany Spears contributed to this report.

