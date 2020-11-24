Oklahoma City lab offering speedy, saliva-based COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus

Photo goes with story

Photo provided by Wheeler Labs.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A clinical laboratory is offering fast, saliva-based COVID-19 testing ahead of Thanksgiving.

Wheeler Labs, 655 Research Parkway, Suite 383, will conduct drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

“The saliva-based tests are $125, and no appointment is necessary. Results will be available by midnight at Nov. 25 for the first 300 people tested,” a Wheeler Labs news release states.

Individuals who plan to participate in testing are advised to not eat, drink or use tobacco within 30 minutes of the test.

Test-takers will receive kits with instructions, submit samples from inside their vehicle and deposit samples at the on-site collection drop box when finished, the news release states.

The following is Wheeler Labs’ description of the test’s accuracy:

  • Sensitivity = 97.1% In other words…
    • We will identify an infected person 97.1% of the time
    • A positive result is correct 97.1% of the time
      We will miss an infected person 2.9% of the time
  • Specificity = 98.2% In other words…
    • We will accurately tell an uninfected person they are negative 98.2% of the time
    • A negative result is correct 98.2% of the time
    • We will report a false positive result 1.8% of the time
  • The accuracy of the test is highly dependent on the SARS-CoV-2 information provided by the CDC. This is the same scientific basis and similar accuracy for any test that may be called a “gold standard test” “PCR test” “RT-qPCR test” “qPCR test” or “RT test.”

