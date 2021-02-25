Oklahoma City lab to hold COVID-19 PCR testing event at grocery store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A laboratory in Oklahoma City will host a pop-up COVID-19 testing event at a local grocery store.

Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma (DLO) will host the event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Homeland Grocery and Pharmacy, 9225 N. May Ave., according to a DLO news release.

The event is open to the public. You can schedule your appointment, but drive-up visits are also welcome.

Individuals showing COVID-19 symptoms or who have been either exposed or possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19 can be tested for free.

“The testing will either be billed to the patient’s healthcare plan or the government if the patient is uninsured,” the news release states.

Anyone who needs a test for travel purposes or for peace of mind can purchase testing for $129.

“There is no doctor’s order required for testing and test results will be available in 24-48 hours via the MyQuest™ website or app,” the news release states.

Patients will receive a self-collection kit after they register, and a DLO employee will monitor the specimen-collection procedure.

Visit dlocovidtesting.com and select either the no cost or out-of-pocket option to schedule an appointment for Saturday’s event.

DLO provides the same testing Monday through Friday at select Walmart Neighborhood Market drive-thru pharmacies across the state. Go to dlolab.com/gettested for more information.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage