Oklahoma City leaders pass resolution strongly encouraging residents wear masks in public, affirm businesses can have strong face mask policies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s City Council passed a resolution, Tuesday, strongly encouraging residents to wear a face mask, and affirming businesses’ right to put stringent mask rules in place.

The City Council did not pass a new face mask mandate, but the resolution encourages community members to wear a mask when in public as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic, which is surging once again.

The resolution calls upon residents to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines by wearing a face mask, even if they are vaccinated.

“It is in front of us right now as adults and people over 12 to step up, meet this moment, protect our babies lives,” said Councilman James Cooper, Ward 1.

Councilman David Greenwell, Ward 5, said he’s not a fan of resolutions.

“I don’t think they accomplish much of anything. This adds another voice to discussion without adding clarity,” Greenwell said.

The resolution also states businesses have the right to put more stringent mask rules in place if they choose.

COVID-19 is rising rapidly because of the highly contagious Delta variant.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 862 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma on Tuesday. OSDH data shows that the state has had 516,663 confirmed COVID cases since March of 2020.

There have been 8,902 COVID-related deaths in Oklahoma since the start of the pandemic, according to OSDH.

Health Department officials believe there are 19,657 active COVID cases in Oklahoma.