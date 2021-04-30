Oklahoma City lifting COVID-19 ‘state of emergency’ as mask mandate ends

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Four months after a COVID-19 vaccine reached Oklahoma City, city leaders say they are making big changes regarding coronavirus protocol.

Dr. Patrick McGough, with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, says the county has already administered over 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

As a result, cases are dropping dramatically in the metro.

On Friday, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced that he was going to end the city’s State of Emergency regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s mask mandate has also come to an end after city leaders allowed it to expire at midnight on Friday morning.

Authorities stress that even though the citywide mask mandate has ended, private businesses may still require masks to be worn on their property.

Public health officials still recommend wearing masks in situations where it’s difficult to stay six feet apart from people outside your household.

