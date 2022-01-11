Oklahoma City Public Schools moves 5 more schools to virtual learning as staff, student absences increase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools is shifting five more schools to virtual learning in response to the surging COVID-19 pandemic’s continuing impact on staff and students.

Jefferson Middle School, Roosevelt Middle School, Rogers Elementary, Shidler Elementary and Hillcrest Elementary are being moved to virtual asynchronous learning for the remainder of the week.

“OKCPS school and district leaders have been monitoring COVID-19 cases and staff and student absences. Unfortunately, we continue to see a significant number of our teachers, instructional staff and students out across the district due to illness or other circumstances,” OKCPS officials said.

The five schools are in addition to Capitol Hill High School, Webster Middle School, Putnam Heights Academy, Van Buren Elementary, Fillmore Elementary, Coolidge Elementary, Taft Middle School (including the main campus and 5th grade center at Linwood), Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary and FD Moon Middle School, all of which are already on the asynchronous learning schedule.

Families are advised to call the OKCPS Help Desk at (405) 587-HELP (4357) Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. if their student is having device connectivity issues.

“If at any time a student becomes ill or develops symptoms of COVID-19 — even while they are home for virtual learning — families should continue to call their child’s school to report illness and for further instructions,” school officials said.

Curbside meal service, including a breakfast and a lunch, will be available at no cost to students at each of the above campuses from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.

OKCPS student activities and athletics will continue, even for students learning virtually, while following existing COVID protocols. Schools and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day.