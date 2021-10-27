Oklahoma City Zoo vaccinates 40 animals against COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some animals at the Oklahoma City Zoo & Botanical Garden are also getting the vaccine.

Zoo officials say they have vaccinated select species for COVID-19. Animals at highest risk for contracting COVID-19 received the vaccine made exclusively for animals and authorized for use by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The Oklahoma City Zoo vaccinated 40 animals including African lions, Sumatran tigers, mountain lions, jaguar, bobcat, clouded leopards, fishing cats, serval and caracal.

The zoo’s Western lowland gorillas, Sumatran orangutans, chimpanzees, North American river otters and ferrets, and education ambassador animals were also vaccinated.

“Amidst the challenges of the pandemic, we have kept our animals healthy and now we can further protect these vulnerable species from COVID with access to this vaccine,” said Dr. Jennifer D’Agostino, Oklahoma City Zoo’s director of veterinary services. “Preventative care is a vital part of our veterinary program and we will continue to rely on the science behind successful measures like vaccines to ensure our animals’ health and well-being.”

Veterinary team members and caretakers were monitoring all animals following the first round of vaccines. A second dose of the vaccine will be administered to these animals in the weeks to come.