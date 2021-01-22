Oklahoma COVID-19 cases on the downward trend, state leaders warn of virus variant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State leaders are again addressing the possibility of the COVID-19 variant in Oklahoma. While they believe it’s here, Oklahoma COVID-19 cases are on the downward trend.

“Dramatic drop. Much greater than what has been seen in other parts of the country,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Health Enterprise Chief Quality Officer.

Bratzler gave some good news on Friday afternoon.

One week ago, Oklahoma was third in the nation for new COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday, Oklahoma is now 10th with a 40 percent reduction in new cases across the state.

Bratzler says he doesn’t believe it’s due to less COVID-19 tests.

“If the case count was going down because we weren’t doing enough tests, I would expect the percent of the tests that are positive to be higher. Typically, when the total number of tests go down, the percent of tests that are positive go up,” Bratzler said.

But we’re not in the clear just yet.

“It’s in Colorado. It’s in Texas. It’s in New Mexico. There is absolutely no reason to think that the variant strains of COVID-19 is not in Oklahoma also,” Bratzler said.

State Epidemiologist Jared Taylor said as of Friday, “no significant presence of the new variants of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed by laboratory testing in Oklahoma.”

But “some initial test results have been identified that might be consistent with one of the new strains.”

Taylor says there are concerns a new variant could become the predominant strain.

“Anything that improves its transmissibility is going to give an evolutionary advantage,” Taylor said.

But Taylor also said the vaccine appears to be efficient against the UK variant.

“All indications are at this point the currently approved vaccines are efficacious, as efficacious against the documented strains or mutant strains as they are against the original strain,” Taylor said.

Bratzler said a third vaccine expected soon from drug maker Johnson & Johnson will help slow the spread of the virus.

“We have plenty of capacity to give a lot of shots. We have doctors offices, pharmacies snd others that want to give shots. We just need to get vaccine to them so they can start to distribute it,” Bratzler said.

Bratzler also says while the cases are going down, death rates may stay up, as those may be from the people have been in the hospital since the holiday surge began.

