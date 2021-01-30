Oklahoma COVID-19-related deaths surpass 3,500, according to OSDH

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say Oklahoma has 33 additional COVID-19-related deaths and over 2,300 new COVID cases.

Oklahoma State Department of Health officials said there are 2,373 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a .6 percent increase, bringing the total number of cases since March to 386,590.

Photo goes with story
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

The 33 additional COVID-19-related deaths bring the total number of COVID deaths in Oklahoma since March to 3,504.

OSDH officials have not released the latest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma, but officials reported on Friday that there were 1,357 people in hospitals across Oklahoma with a confirmed case of COVID-19 as of Friday.

The state reports that 315,034 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 58,245 have completed both doses as of Jan. 29.

Here is a link to the most recent Epidemiology Report provided by the state.

There are 28,863 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 338 less than there were on Friday, a 1.2 percent percent decrease.

OSDH reports that 354,223 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Face masks
Via Unsplash

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter