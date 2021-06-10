Oklahoma Department of Health report shows county-by-county vaccination rates; Noble County leading state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health issued a report showing the county-by-county vaccination rates, and Noble County has the best vaccination rate in the state, but none of the counties have reached a vaccination rate above 45 percent.
The report contains two sets of maps, one that shows the percentage of fully-vaccinated individuals age 12 and up in each county, and a second that shows the percentage of individuals who received only their first vaccine dose in each county.
Noble County leads the state in both, with 44.1 percent of the county’s 12 and up population being fully vaccinated and 53.3 percent having received their first dose.
Oklahoma County (40.4 percent), Kiowa County (40.3 percent) and Alfalfa County (38.8 percent) are also at the top behind Noble in full vaccination rates.
Adair County in Northeast Oklahoma is at the bottom of the list with 13.5 percent of residents fully vaccinated.
Oklahoma has surpassed its 3 million vaccine dose milestone, with 3,004,221 doses having been administered throughout the state. As of the morning of June 10, 1,360,433 Oklahomans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to OSDH Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed said on Thursday.
“Your decision to get the vaccine has a tangible impact – it keeps you and those around you safe, healthy and out of the hospital, and it stops the spread of COVID-19 in our state,” Reed said.
However, far fewer Oklahomans are seeking the vaccine than when it became widely available, according to health officials.
“On Feb. 26, more than 10,000 people were vaccinated in Oklahoma County. On June 3, only 200 doses were administered,” OCCHD officials said.
State, city and county health officials are urging Oklahomans to get vaccinated to further slow down the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 vaccines are available for free to everyone age 12 and up in Oklahoma.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that 8,526 people in Oklahoma have died from COVID-19 since March 2020, when the pandemic began. State health officials reported 24 new deaths on Thursday.
Oklahoma City-County Health Department officials announced on Wednesday that they are asking businesses to give incentives to customers who have been fully vaccinated.
Go to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report for additional maps and statistics on vaccinations across the state.
Below is the list of Oklahoma counties with each county’s percentage of fully-vaccinated individuals:
- Adair County – 13.5 percent
- Alfalfa County – 38.8 percent
- Atoka County – 23 percent
- Beaver County – 20.2 percent
- Beckham County – 32.3 percent
- Blaine County – 27.3 percent
- Bryan County – 20.8 percent
- Caddo County – 38.3 percent
- Canadian County – 37 percent
- Carter County – 25.7 percent
- Cherokee County – 18.4 percent
- Choctaw County – 18.6 percent
- Cimarron County – 22.6 percent
- Cleveland County – 34.7 percent
- Coal County – 23.5 percent
- Comanche County – 27.3 percent
- Cotton County – 29.6 percent
- Craig County – 30.7 percent
- Creek County – 29 percent
- Custer County – 32.6 percent
- Delaware County – 19.5 percent
- Dewey County – 20.2 percent
- Ellis County – 26.8 percent
- Garfield County – 31.2 percent
- Garvin County – 32 percent
- Grady County – 24.9 percent
- Grant County – 29.9 percent
- Greer County – 28.7 percent
- Harmon County – 37.2 percent
- Harper County – 37.6 percent
- Haskell County – 25.2 percent
- Hughes County – 26.5 percent
- Jackson County – 33.2 percent
- Jefferson County – 32.5 percent
- Johnston County – 21.8 percent
- Kay County – 29.6 percent
- Kingfisher County – 30.3 percent
- Kiowa County – 40.3 percent
- Latimer County – 20.6 percent
- Le Flore County – 19.7 percent
- Lincoln County – 26.3 percent
- Logan County – 23.1 percent
- Love County – 26.8 percent
- Major County – 38.0 percent
- Marshall County – 29.3 percent
- Mayes County – 23.8 percent
- McClain County – 32.8 percent
- McCurtain County – 18.4 percent
- McIntosh County – 36.2 percent
- Murray County – 28.6 percent
- Muskogee County – 26.7 percent
- Noble County – 44.1 percent
- Nowata County – 20.3 percent
- Okfuskee County – 34 percent
- Oklahoma County – 40.4 percent
- Okmulgee County – 29.5 percent
- Osage County – 18 percent
- Ottawa County – 18.3 percent
- Pawnee County – 29.7 percent
- Payne County – 34.7 percent
- Pittsburg County – 27.1 percent
- Pontotoc County – 23 percent
- Pottawatomie County – 26.1 percent
- Pushmataha County – 20.8 percent
- Roger Mills County – 27.1 percent
- Rogers County – 28 percent
- Seminole County – 28.1 percent
- Sequoyah County – 18.4 percent
- Stephens County – 33.5 percent
- Texas County – 31.8 percent
- Tillman County – 35.5 percent
- Tulsa County – 38.7 percent
- Wagoner County – 30.7 percent
- Washington County – 27.9 percent
- Washita County – 27.5 percent
- Woods County – 31.3 percent
- Woodward County – 29.1 percent
