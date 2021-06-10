Oklahoma Department of Health report shows county-by-county vaccination rates; Noble County leading state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health issued a report showing the county-by-county vaccination rates, and Noble County has the best vaccination rate in the state, but none of the counties have reached a vaccination rate above 45 percent.

The report contains two sets of maps, one that shows the percentage of fully-vaccinated individuals age 12 and up in each county, and a second that shows the percentage of individuals who received only their first vaccine dose in each county.

Noble County leads the state in both, with 44.1 percent of the county’s 12 and up population being fully vaccinated and 53.3 percent having received their first dose.

Oklahoma County (40.4 percent), Kiowa County (40.3 percent) and Alfalfa County (38.8 percent) are also at the top behind Noble in full vaccination rates.

Adair County in Northeast Oklahoma is at the bottom of the list with 13.5 percent of residents fully vaccinated.

Oklahoma has surpassed its 3 million vaccine dose milestone, with 3,004,221 doses having been administered throughout the state. As of the morning of June 10, 1,360,433 Oklahomans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to OSDH Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed said on Thursday.

“Your decision to get the vaccine has a tangible impact – it keeps you and those around you safe, healthy and out of the hospital, and it stops the spread of COVID-19 in our state,” Reed said.

However, far fewer Oklahomans are seeking the vaccine than when it became widely available, according to health officials.

“On Feb. 26, more than 10,000 people were vaccinated in Oklahoma County. On June 3, only 200 doses were administered,” OCCHD officials said.

State, city and county health officials are urging Oklahomans to get vaccinated to further slow down the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccines are available for free to everyone age 12 and up in Oklahoma.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that 8,526 people in Oklahoma have died from COVID-19 since March 2020, when the pandemic began. State health officials reported 24 new deaths on Thursday.

Oklahoma City-County Health Department officials announced on Wednesday that they are asking businesses to give incentives to customers who have been fully vaccinated.

The percentage of fully vaccinated individuals age 12 and up in each county. Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Go to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report for additional maps and statistics on vaccinations across the state.

Below is the list of Oklahoma counties with each county’s percentage of fully-vaccinated individuals:

Adair County – 13.5 percent Alfalfa County – 38.8 percent Atoka County – 23 percent Beaver County – 20.2 percent Beckham County – 32.3 percent Blaine County – 27.3 percent Bryan County – 20.8 percent Caddo County – 38.3 percent Canadian County – 37 percent Carter County – 25.7 percent Cherokee County – 18.4 percent Choctaw County – 18.6 percent Cimarron County – 22.6 percent Cleveland County – 34.7 percent Coal County – 23.5 percent Comanche County – 27.3 percent Cotton County – 29.6 percent Craig County – 30.7 percent Creek County – 29 percent Custer County – 32.6 percent Delaware County – 19.5 percent Dewey County – 20.2 percent Ellis County – 26.8 percent Garfield County – 31.2 percent Garvin County – 32 percent Grady County – 24.9 percent Grant County – 29.9 percent Greer County – 28.7 percent Harmon County – 37.2 percent Harper County – 37.6 percent Haskell County – 25.2 percent Hughes County – 26.5 percent Jackson County – 33.2 percent Jefferson County – 32.5 percent Johnston County – 21.8 percent Kay County – 29.6 percent Kingfisher County – 30.3 percent Kiowa County – 40.3 percent Latimer County – 20.6 percent Le Flore County – 19.7 percent Lincoln County – 26.3 percent Logan County – 23.1 percent Love County – 26.8 percent Major County – 38.0 percent Marshall County – 29.3 percent Mayes County – 23.8 percent McClain County – 32.8 percent McCurtain County – 18.4 percent McIntosh County – 36.2 percent Murray County – 28.6 percent Muskogee County – 26.7 percent Noble County – 44.1 percent Nowata County – 20.3 percent Okfuskee County – 34 percent Oklahoma County – 40.4 percent Okmulgee County – 29.5 percent Osage County – 18 percent Ottawa County – 18.3 percent Pawnee County – 29.7 percent Payne County – 34.7 percent Pittsburg County – 27.1 percent Pontotoc County – 23 percent Pottawatomie County – 26.1 percent Pushmataha County – 20.8 percent Roger Mills County – 27.1 percent Rogers County – 28 percent Seminole County – 28.1 percent Sequoyah County – 18.4 percent Stephens County – 33.5 percent Texas County – 31.8 percent Tillman County – 35.5 percent Tulsa County – 38.7 percent Wagoner County – 30.7 percent Washington County – 27.9 percent Washita County – 27.5 percent Woods County – 31.3 percent Woodward County – 29.1 percent

