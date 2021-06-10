Oklahoma Department of Health report shows county-by-county vaccination rates; Noble County leading state

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health issued a report showing the county-by-county vaccination rates, and Noble County has the best vaccination rate in the state, but none of the counties have reached a vaccination rate above 45 percent.

The report contains two sets of maps, one that shows the percentage of fully-vaccinated individuals age 12 and up in each county, and a second that shows the percentage of individuals who received only their first vaccine dose in each county.

Noble County leads the state in both, with 44.1 percent of the county’s 12 and up population being fully vaccinated and 53.3 percent having received their first dose.

Oklahoma County (40.4 percent), Kiowa County (40.3 percent) and Alfalfa County (38.8 percent) are also at the top behind Noble in full vaccination rates.

Adair County in Northeast Oklahoma is at the bottom of the list with 13.5 percent of residents fully vaccinated.

Oklahoma has surpassed its 3 million vaccine dose milestone, with 3,004,221 doses having been administered throughout the state. As of the morning of June 10, 1,360,433 Oklahomans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to OSDH Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed said on Thursday.

“Your decision to get the vaccine has a tangible impact – it keeps you and those around you safe, healthy and out of the hospital, and it stops the spread of COVID-19 in our state,” Reed said.

However, far fewer Oklahomans are seeking the vaccine than when it became widely available, according to health officials.

“On Feb. 26, more than 10,000 people were vaccinated in Oklahoma County. On June 3, only 200 doses were administered,” OCCHD officials said.

State, city and county health officials are urging Oklahomans to get vaccinated to further slow down the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccines are available for free to everyone age 12 and up in Oklahoma.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that 8,526 people in Oklahoma have died from COVID-19 since March 2020, when the pandemic began. State health officials reported 24 new deaths on Thursday.

Oklahoma City-County Health Department officials announced on Wednesday that they are asking businesses to give incentives to customers who have been fully vaccinated.

The percentage of fully vaccinated individuals age 12 and up in each county. Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Go to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report for additional maps and statistics on vaccinations across the state.

Below is the list of Oklahoma counties with each county’s percentage of fully-vaccinated individuals:

  1. Adair County – 13.5 percent
  2. Alfalfa County – 38.8 percent
  3. Atoka County – 23 percent
  4. Beaver County – 20.2 percent
  5. Beckham County – 32.3 percent
  6. Blaine County – 27.3 percent
  7. Bryan County – 20.8 percent
  8. Caddo County – 38.3 percent
  9. Canadian County – 37 percent
  10. Carter County – 25.7 percent
  11. Cherokee County – 18.4 percent
  12. Choctaw County – 18.6 percent
  13. Cimarron County – 22.6 percent
  14. Cleveland County – 34.7 percent
  15. Coal County – 23.5 percent
  16. Comanche County – 27.3 percent
  17. Cotton County – 29.6 percent
  18. Craig County – 30.7 percent
  19. Creek County – 29 percent
  20. Custer County – 32.6 percent
  21. Delaware County – 19.5 percent
  22. Dewey County – 20.2 percent
  23. Ellis County – 26.8 percent
  24. Garfield County – 31.2 percent
  25. Garvin County – 32 percent
  26. Grady County – 24.9 percent
  27. Grant County – 29.9 percent
  28. Greer County – 28.7 percent
  29. Harmon County – 37.2 percent
  30. Harper County – 37.6 percent
  31. Haskell County – 25.2 percent
  32. Hughes County – 26.5 percent
  33. Jackson County – 33.2 percent
  34. Jefferson County – 32.5 percent
  35. Johnston County – 21.8 percent
  36. Kay County – 29.6 percent
  37. Kingfisher County – 30.3 percent
  38. Kiowa County – 40.3 percent
  39. Latimer County – 20.6 percent
  40. Le Flore County – 19.7 percent
  41. Lincoln County – 26.3 percent
  42. Logan County – 23.1 percent
  43. Love County – 26.8 percent
  44. Major County – 38.0 percent
  45. Marshall County – 29.3 percent
  46. Mayes County – 23.8 percent
  47. McClain County – 32.8 percent
  48. McCurtain County – 18.4 percent
  49. McIntosh County – 36.2 percent
  50. Murray County – 28.6 percent
  51. Muskogee County – 26.7 percent
  52. Noble County – 44.1 percent
  53. Nowata County – 20.3 percent
  54. Okfuskee County – 34 percent
  55. Oklahoma County – 40.4 percent
  56. Okmulgee County – 29.5 percent
  57. Osage County – 18 percent
  58. Ottawa County – 18.3 percent
  59. Pawnee County – 29.7 percent
  60. Payne County – 34.7 percent
  61. Pittsburg County – 27.1 percent
  62. Pontotoc County – 23 percent
  63. Pottawatomie County – 26.1 percent
  64. Pushmataha County – 20.8 percent
  65. Roger Mills County – 27.1 percent
  66. Rogers County – 28 percent
  67. Seminole County – 28.1 percent
  68. Sequoyah County – 18.4 percent
  69. Stephens County – 33.5 percent
  70. Texas County – 31.8 percent
  71. Tillman County – 35.5 percent
  72. Tulsa County – 38.7 percent
  73. Wagoner County – 30.7 percent
  74. Washington County – 27.9 percent
  75. Washita County – 27.5 percent
  76. Woods County – 31.3 percent
  77. Woodward County – 29.1 percent

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report