Oklahoma health care systems strained as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Oklahoma, with 1,521 Oklahomans in the hospital Monday – up almost 500 from last Monday – and around 327 are in the ICU. Of those hospitalizations, 50 of them are children.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, Chief COVID Officer with the University of Oklahoma, said he doesn’t even think hospitalizations have peaked just yet as they continue to lag behind the case counts.

“I think we need to hang on to our hats because I’m really concerned about what’s going to happen over the next couple of weeks,” Bratzler said.

Bratzler also said hospitals are struggling. He said a lack of employees due to sickness or leaving the industry hasn’t eased the strain on the healthcare systems.

“A lot of people have left health care,” he said. “At the same time, with this particular variant, which is so contagious, a lot of health care workers are getting infected.”

At Mercy alone, 221 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine, unable to work.

To put it in perspective, Integris posted the below post on Facebook a few days ago. In it, they say “emergency departments are overflowing,” while adding that caregivers are “exhausted mentally and physically.”

By the numbers they said in their post, they have 55 holds across their emergency departments – patients being held in rooms and hallways waiting for beds to open.

There also isn’t a single ICU bed available throughout the metro.

“Every emergency room I’m aware of is holding on to patients just waiting to find a bed to put them in upstairs,” Bratzler said.

Integris also said in 24 hours, at the time of their post, they had to deny 73 requests for patient transfers, or people that need to come to their hospital for care. In a week, that number was almost 450.

“Which is sad because that then means that many rural hospitals around our state, and we get calls from Kansas and other states routinely, they’re having to hang on to those patients and take care of the best they can,” Bratzler said.

According to Bratzler, if you need serious or immediate medical care, obviously go to the emergency room and he said they will ensure you get taken care of. However, the surge is still causing issues.

“There’s a reasonably good chance that you may have to be in the emergency room for quite a while awaiting a bed to open up in the upstairs of the hospital,” Bratzler said.

An update from all major metro hospitals is expected on Tuesday.