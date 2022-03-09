OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma doctors addressed a report Wednesday to add context regarding the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine post market report.

KFOR spoke with the metro’s leading physicians and health experts Wednesday who said the report is nothing to draw conclusions from.

It’s a survey report on the adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccine. Every new drug or vaccine being created must go through it.

Doctors told us that this one isn’t anything out of the ordinary.

“I think people who have an agenda are going to read into this whatever they want to read into it, and I have no problem calling them out on that,” said Dr. David Chansolme with Integris Health.

The survey was released this week and reports on the adverse effects from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Oklahoma doctors are now providing context to the over 35-page report.

“Reading this study would be the equivalent of me trying to read a technical service manual on a Boeing 737,” Chansolme said. “It’s not going to go well.”

“They capture the information on any adverse events that are reported,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health.

Bratzler referenced page 7 of the report where it mentions just over 42,000 people that received the vaccine, more than 1,200 are listed in a line titled “fatal.”

However, this does not mean it was the vaccine that killed them.

Bratzler added that doctors were required by law to report any death of a vaccinated person in what is called the VAERS system, no matter how it happened, but not in this particular study.

Bratzler says that means these deaths could have been anything.

“Probably most of them didn’t die of any complications of the vaccine,” Bratzler said. “They died of some other underlying disease. The leading cause of death in our country is cardiovascular disease. If you look at this surveillance report, quite a few of the people who died had COVID-19 when they got vaccinated. They died from COVID 19.”

Bratzler points to a current, in-depth U.S. study to prove that. It has 6.2 million vaccinated patients and is a study that will continue for 2 years.

Except for myocarditis in young men, something that doctors have known, Bratzler said that no adverse events occurred more commonly in vaccinated people than occur in the general population.

Bratzler also claims in the original survey report, most people had no issues. The report also states that those conclusions cannot be drawn.

It states, “Because many external factors influence whether or not an AE (adverse event/effect) is reported, the spontaneous reporting system yields reporting proportions not incidence rates.”

Bratzler said this is also due to voluntary reporting in it.

“Because the denominator is those people who voluntarily reported something, not the denominator, of people who actually got the vaccines. So, the numbers are meaningless in terms of rates,” Bratzler said. “It has nothing to do with the actual incidence of a side effect or event that happens because somebody took this particular agent.”

The report also concludes with a beneficial risk to reward ratio of the vaccine.

Dr. Chansolme said other studies have also proven time and time again that it works, it’s safe and it’s effective.

“1,200 people did not die from the vaccine,” he said. “There’s nothing better than just seeing how it performs in your real life and everything like that. We have evidence-based medicine. We have anecdotal-based medicine.”