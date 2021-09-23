Oklahoma hits grim milestone, surpassing 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced the state now has over 10,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

The state now has 10,025 provisional COVID-19 deaths and 603,161 total cases, per CDC provisional state data.

Over the past year, KFOR has shared the stories of many of those who lost their lives due to COVID.

“We know it doesn’t have to be this way,” said Oklahoma State Medical Association President Mary Clarke.
“We are dealing with a disease that is, the vast majority, preventable as far as the death rate’s concerned.”

Clarke stresses that vaccinations are one key way to decrease the amount of future deaths.

“We can predict how bad it’s going to get, but we can also predict how good it can be if we can get everybody to get vaccinated,” she said.

The new statistics mean that about 1 in 400 Oklahomans have now died of COVID-19. That’s at a higher per-capita rate than states such as Florida or Texas, but it’s still lower than states like Mississippi and Alabama.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Health’s Chief COVID Officer, says there is a sign of hope as we progress to the fall with the amount of new COVID cases starting to slowly decrease.

“I’m hoping over the next couple of months that we see a continued steady decline,” he said.

He says there’s still a major X factor for the coming year.

“I think the one huge unknown, though, is will we see a different variant that pops up that becomes highly contagious, particularly in the winter months,” he said. “So, I think that that will be the wild card.”

Table of Total COVID Deaths Per State

1 COVID Death Per:Population COVID Deaths Last Update of State Data Type of COVID Death Data 1 COVID death per (Using Probable and Confirmed Deaths Combined)
AL3584934193137989/23confirmed + presumptive
AK1531724,3574739/23didn’t specify
AZ3817,520,103197279/23didn’t specify
AR4033,033,94675289/21previsional
CA58339,613,493679289/23confirmed
CO7605,893,63477549/22didn’t specify
CT5093,552,82169819/22confirmed419
DE561990,33417659/22confirmed513
FL42821,944,577512409/17provisional
GA49910,830,007217099/22confirmed431
HI19371,406,4307269/20didn’t specify
ID8111,860,12322939/22confirmed692
IL50812,569,321247439/23confirmed + presumptive
IN4586,805,663148649/22confirmed
IA4893,167,97464829/21didn’t specify
KS4932,917,22459199/20provisional
KY5964,480,71375209/21confirmed532
LA3384,627,002137029/22didn’t specify
ME13421,354,52210099/23didn’t specify
MD5996,065,436101209/23confirmed
MA3826,912,239181189/22confirmed
MI4819,992,427207819/22didn’t specify
MN7525,706,39875929/23confirmed
MS4702,966,40763119/22confirmed316
MO5476,169,038112769/21didn’t specify
MT5621,085,00419309/23didn’t specify
NE8261,951,99623649/14confirmed
NV4563,185,78669839/22didn’t specify
NH9361,372,20314669/22confirmed
NJ3628,874,520245159/22confirmed325
NM4462,105,00547199/22didn’t specify
NY34219,299,981564349/23didn’t specify
NC66810,701,022160129/23didn’t specify
ND686770,02611229/23confirmed664
OH54211,714,618215969/23didn’t specify
OK3983,990,443100259/23provisional
OR11764,289,43936499/22provisional
PA44112,804,123290309/23confirmed + presumptive
RI3761,061,50928209/23didn’t specify
SC5085,277,830103869/23confirmed441
SD424896,58121159/23confirmed
TN4816,944,260144509/19didn’t specify
TX48329,730,311615709/22didn’t specify
UT11583,310,77428609/23confirmed + presumptive
VT2071623,2513019/23didn’t specify
VA8188,603,985105239/23confirmed690
WA10577,796,94173739/21didn’t specify
WV6041,767,85929299/23confirmed506
WI7415,852,49078959/23confirmed667
WY608581,0759559/23confirmed
DC609714,15311729/22previsional
Population estimates per worldpopulationreview

