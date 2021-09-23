Oklahoma hits grim milestone, surpassing 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced the state now has over 10,000 COVID-19-related deaths.
The state now has 10,025 provisional COVID-19 deaths and 603,161 total cases, per CDC provisional state data.
Over the past year, KFOR has shared the stories of many of those who lost their lives due to COVID.
“We know it doesn’t have to be this way,” said Oklahoma State Medical Association President Mary Clarke.
“We are dealing with a disease that is, the vast majority, preventable as far as the death rate’s concerned.”
Clarke stresses that vaccinations are one key way to decrease the amount of future deaths.
“We can predict how bad it’s going to get, but we can also predict how good it can be if we can get everybody to get vaccinated,” she said.
The new statistics mean that about 1 in 400 Oklahomans have now died of COVID-19. That’s at a higher per-capita rate than states such as Florida or Texas, but it’s still lower than states like Mississippi and Alabama.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Health’s Chief COVID Officer, says there is a sign of hope as we progress to the fall with the amount of new COVID cases starting to slowly decrease.
“I’m hoping over the next couple of months that we see a continued steady decline,” he said.
He says there’s still a major X factor for the coming year.
“I think the one huge unknown, though, is will we see a different variant that pops up that becomes highly contagious, particularly in the winter months,” he said. “So, I think that that will be the wild card.”
Table of Total COVID Deaths Per State
|1 COVID Death Per:
|Population
|COVID Deaths
|Last Update of State Data
|Type of COVID Death Data
|1 COVID death per (Using Probable and Confirmed Deaths Combined)
|AL
|358
|4934193
|13798
|9/23
|confirmed + presumptive
|AK
|1531
|724,357
|473
|9/23
|didn’t specify
|AZ
|381
|7,520,103
|19727
|9/23
|didn’t specify
|AR
|403
|3,033,946
|7528
|9/21
|previsional
|CA
|583
|39,613,493
|67928
|9/23
|confirmed
|CO
|760
|5,893,634
|7754
|9/22
|didn’t specify
|CT
|509
|3,552,821
|6981
|9/22
|confirmed
|419
|DE
|561
|990,334
|1765
|9/22
|confirmed
|513
|FL
|428
|21,944,577
|51240
|9/17
|provisional
|GA
|499
|10,830,007
|21709
|9/22
|confirmed
|431
|HI
|1937
|1,406,430
|726
|9/20
|didn’t specify
|ID
|811
|1,860,123
|2293
|9/22
|confirmed
|692
|IL
|508
|12,569,321
|24743
|9/23
|confirmed + presumptive
|IN
|458
|6,805,663
|14864
|9/22
|confirmed
|IA
|489
|3,167,974
|6482
|9/21
|didn’t specify
|KS
|493
|2,917,224
|5919
|9/20
|provisional
|KY
|596
|4,480,713
|7520
|9/21
|confirmed
|532
|LA
|338
|4,627,002
|13702
|9/22
|didn’t specify
|ME
|1342
|1,354,522
|1009
|9/23
|didn’t specify
|MD
|599
|6,065,436
|10120
|9/23
|confirmed
|MA
|382
|6,912,239
|18118
|9/22
|confirmed
|MI
|481
|9,992,427
|20781
|9/22
|didn’t specify
|MN
|752
|5,706,398
|7592
|9/23
|confirmed
|MS
|470
|2,966,407
|6311
|9/22
|confirmed
|316
|MO
|547
|6,169,038
|11276
|9/21
|didn’t specify
|MT
|562
|1,085,004
|1930
|9/23
|didn’t specify
|NE
|826
|1,951,996
|2364
|9/14
|confirmed
|NV
|456
|3,185,786
|6983
|9/22
|didn’t specify
|NH
|936
|1,372,203
|1466
|9/22
|confirmed
|NJ
|362
|8,874,520
|24515
|9/22
|confirmed
|325
|NM
|446
|2,105,005
|4719
|9/22
|didn’t specify
|NY
|342
|19,299,981
|56434
|9/23
|didn’t specify
|NC
|668
|10,701,022
|16012
|9/23
|didn’t specify
|ND
|686
|770,026
|1122
|9/23
|confirmed
|664
|OH
|542
|11,714,618
|21596
|9/23
|didn’t specify
|OK
|398
|3,990,443
|10025
|9/23
|provisional
|OR
|1176
|4,289,439
|3649
|9/22
|provisional
|PA
|441
|12,804,123
|29030
|9/23
|confirmed + presumptive
|RI
|376
|1,061,509
|2820
|9/23
|didn’t specify
|SC
|508
|5,277,830
|10386
|9/23
|confirmed
|441
|SD
|424
|896,581
|2115
|9/23
|confirmed
|TN
|481
|6,944,260
|14450
|9/19
|didn’t specify
|TX
|483
|29,730,311
|61570
|9/22
|didn’t specify
|UT
|1158
|3,310,774
|2860
|9/23
|confirmed + presumptive
|VT
|2071
|623,251
|301
|9/23
|didn’t specify
|VA
|818
|8,603,985
|10523
|9/23
|confirmed
|690
|WA
|1057
|7,796,941
|7373
|9/21
|didn’t specify
|WV
|604
|1,767,859
|2929
|9/23
|confirmed
|506
|WI
|741
|5,852,490
|7895
|9/23
|confirmed
|667
|WY
|608
|581,075
|955
|9/23
|confirmed
|DC
|609
|714,153
|1172
|9/22
|previsional