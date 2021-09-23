Oklahoma hits grim milestone, surpassing 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced the state now has over 10,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

The state now has 10,025 provisional COVID-19 deaths and 603,161 total cases, per CDC provisional state data.

Over the past year, KFOR has shared the stories of many of those who lost their lives due to COVID.

“We know it doesn’t have to be this way,” said Oklahoma State Medical Association President Mary Clarke.

“We are dealing with a disease that is, the vast majority, preventable as far as the death rate’s concerned.”

Clarke stresses that vaccinations are one key way to decrease the amount of future deaths.

“We can predict how bad it’s going to get, but we can also predict how good it can be if we can get everybody to get vaccinated,” she said.

The new statistics mean that about 1 in 400 Oklahomans have now died of COVID-19. That’s at a higher per-capita rate than states such as Florida or Texas, but it’s still lower than states like Mississippi and Alabama.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Health’s Chief COVID Officer, says there is a sign of hope as we progress to the fall with the amount of new COVID cases starting to slowly decrease.

“I’m hoping over the next couple of months that we see a continued steady decline,” he said.

He says there’s still a major X factor for the coming year.

“I think the one huge unknown, though, is will we see a different variant that pops up that becomes highly contagious, particularly in the winter months,” he said. “So, I think that that will be the wild card.”

Table of Total COVID Deaths Per State

1 COVID Death Per: Population COVID Deaths Last Update of State Data Type of COVID Death Data 1 COVID death per (Using Probable and Confirmed Deaths Combined) AL 358 4934193 13798 9/23 confirmed + presumptive AK 1531 724,357 473 9/23 didn’t specify AZ 381 7,520,103 19727 9/23 didn’t specify AR 403 3,033,946 7528 9/21 previsional CA 583 39,613,493 67928 9/23 confirmed CO 760 5,893,634 7754 9/22 didn’t specify CT 509 3,552,821 6981 9/22 confirmed 419 DE 561 990,334 1765 9/22 confirmed 513 FL 428 21,944,577 51240 9/17 provisional GA 499 10,830,007 21709 9/22 confirmed 431 HI 1937 1,406,430 726 9/20 didn’t specify ID 811 1,860,123 2293 9/22 confirmed 692 IL 508 12,569,321 24743 9/23 confirmed + presumptive IN 458 6,805,663 14864 9/22 confirmed IA 489 3,167,974 6482 9/21 didn’t specify KS 493 2,917,224 5919 9/20 provisional KY 596 4,480,713 7520 9/21 confirmed 532 LA 338 4,627,002 13702 9/22 didn’t specify ME 1342 1,354,522 1009 9/23 didn’t specify MD 599 6,065,436 10120 9/23 confirmed MA 382 6,912,239 18118 9/22 confirmed MI 481 9,992,427 20781 9/22 didn’t specify MN 752 5,706,398 7592 9/23 confirmed MS 470 2,966,407 6311 9/22 confirmed 316 MO 547 6,169,038 11276 9/21 didn’t specify MT 562 1,085,004 1930 9/23 didn’t specify NE 826 1,951,996 2364 9/14 confirmed NV 456 3,185,786 6983 9/22 didn’t specify NH 936 1,372,203 1466 9/22 confirmed NJ 362 8,874,520 24515 9/22 confirmed 325 NM 446 2,105,005 4719 9/22 didn’t specify NY 342 19,299,981 56434 9/23 didn’t specify NC 668 10,701,022 16012 9/23 didn’t specify ND 686 770,026 1122 9/23 confirmed 664 OH 542 11,714,618 21596 9/23 didn’t specify OK 398 3,990,443 10025 9/23 provisional OR 1176 4,289,439 3649 9/22 provisional PA 441 12,804,123 29030 9/23 confirmed + presumptive RI 376 1,061,509 2820 9/23 didn’t specify SC 508 5,277,830 10386 9/23 confirmed 441 SD 424 896,581 2115 9/23 confirmed TN 481 6,944,260 14450 9/19 didn’t specify TX 483 29,730,311 61570 9/22 didn’t specify UT 1158 3,310,774 2860 9/23 confirmed + presumptive VT 2071 623,251 301 9/23 didn’t specify VA 818 8,603,985 10523 9/23 confirmed 690 WA 1057 7,796,941 7373 9/21 didn’t specify WV 604 1,767,859 2929 9/23 confirmed 506 WI 741 5,852,490 7895 9/23 confirmed 667 WY 608 581,075 955 9/23 confirmed DC 609 714,153 1172 9/22 previsional Population estimates per worldpopulationreview